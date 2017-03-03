© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

French Creek Theater presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 3, 2017 at 4:05 PM EST

Scorned by his brothers, sold into slavery and jailed for a crime he didn’t commit – how on earth is Joseph going to become the second most powerful man in Egypt? With a little help from his friends, a knack for decoding dreams and a certain extravagantly pigmented jacket, watch the original underdog come out on top in this musical sensation.

French Creek Theater presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" March 3-19 at the Ewing Theatre. Director Brittni Addison and Narrator Halle Kryger stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber. 

