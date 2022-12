First Fridays: Andrew Sords and Elizabeth DeMio

Following a decade in the spotlight, American violinist Andrew Sords has garnered accolades on four continents for his performances combining visceral virtuosity and ravishing tone. Elizabeth DeMio is well known as a collaborative pianist, recitalist and soloist in the Cleveland area. Andrew and Elizabeth visited the KeyBank Studio for an hour of music and conversation with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Program

Johannes Brahms: Sonatensatz

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata

Giulio Caccini: Ave Maria

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne in C# minor