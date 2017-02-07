Theatre in the Circle presents "Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris."

Friday, February 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 12 at 2:00pm

All performances at historic Judson Manor 1890 East 107th Street, 44106 in University Circle.

The poignant, passionate and profound songs of Belgian songwriter Jacques Brel are brought to vivid theatrical life in this intense musical experience. Brel's legendary romance, humor and moral conviction are evoked simply and directly, with four actors, four musicians and four stools. The result is a powerful, intimate, bold and emotional evening of theatre. Brimming with flair, attitude and European sophistication, these rich compositions bring to mind the groundbreaking work of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, creating a universe all their own that consistently startles with its daring, candor and insight. The sheer musical poetry of each song supports many layers of interpretation, giving the show a new and unexpected meaning with every new cast and production team that takes it on.

Theatre in the Circle is the new company-in-residence at Judson Manor. Mark Corcoran (Managing Director) and Bill Corcoran (Artistic Director) visited WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.