Apollo's Fire presents Virtuoso Bach: Debra Nagy
Apollo's Fire players take turns in the spotlight for this evening of overflowing virtuosity. From J.S. Bach’s sunny Orchestral Suite No. 1 to the darkly brooding Oboe Concerto in G minor, to the sparkling and beloved Brandenburg Concertos No. 3 and 4.
Debra Nagy, who will play the oboe solo in the concerto, spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.
Thursday, February 16, 2017, 7:30PM
Lake Erie College (Painesville)
*Lake County residents receive 20% discount in Painesville, with ID
Friday, February 17, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party
Saturday, February 18, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)
Sunday, February 19, 2017, 4:00PM
Rocky River Presbyterian Church
Monday, February 20, 2017, 7:30PM
The Bath Church (UCC)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party