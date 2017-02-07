Apollo's Fire presents Virtuoso Bach: Debra Nagy

Apollo's Fire players take turns in the spotlight for this evening of overflowing virtuosity. From J.S. Bach’s sunny Orchestral Suite No. 1 to the darkly brooding Oboe Concerto in G minor, to the sparkling and beloved Brandenburg Concertos No. 3 and 4.

Debra Nagy, who will play the oboe solo in the concerto, spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 7:30PM

Lake Erie College (Painesville)

*Lake County residents receive 20% discount in Painesville, with ID

Friday, February 17, 2017, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

*Afterglow Post-Concert Party

Saturday, February 18, 2017, 8:00PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Sunday, February 19, 2017, 4:00PM

Rocky River Presbyterian Church

Monday, February 20, 2017, 7:30PM

The Bath Church (UCC)

*Afterglow Post-Concert Party