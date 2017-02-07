© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Apollo's Fire presents Virtuoso Bach: Debra Nagy

By Angela Mitchell
Published February 7, 2017 at 5:00 PM EST

Apollo's Fire players take turns in the spotlight for this evening of overflowing virtuosity. From J.S. Bach’s sunny  Orchestral Suite No. 1 to the darkly brooding  Oboe Concerto in G minor, to the sparkling and beloved  Brandenburg Concertos No. 3 and 4. 

Debra Nagy, who will play the oboe solo in the concerto, spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell. 

 

Thursday, February 16, 2017, 7:30PM
Lake Erie College (Painesville)
*Lake County residents receive 20% discount in Painesville, with ID

Friday, February 17, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party

Saturday, February 18, 2017, 8:00PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (Cleveland Heights)

Sunday, February 19, 2017, 4:00PM
Rocky River Presbyterian Church

Monday, February 20, 2017, 7:30PM
The Bath Church (UCC)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party

Angela Mitchell
