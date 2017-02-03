Cleveland Play House presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is the hilarious adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. Ludwig transforms this famous mystery into an all-out comedic theatrical adventure full of humor, horror, and stage magic as Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick Dr. Watson face their most puzzling and dangerous case yet.

The show runs through February 12 at the Allen Theatre.

Jacob James, who plays Dr. Watson, and Nisi Sturgis, who plays Actress One, stopped by WCLV and spoke with Jacqueline Gerber.