The Cleveland Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue: James Gaffigan and Kirill Gerstein
In the era leading up to World War II, many composers escaped the tumult of the European political climate for the sunny skies, palm trees, and safe American oasis of Hollywood. This program explores the work of three of these composers — Arnold Schoenberg, Béla Bartók, and Bernard Herrmann — paired with Gershwin’s ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue in its original jazz band version.
Thursday, January 5 at 7:30pm
Friday, January 6 at 11:00am
Friday, January 6 at 7:00pm (Fridays@7)
Saturday, January 7 at 8:00pm
The Cleveland Orchestra
James Gaffigan, conductor
Kirill Gerstein, piano
PROGRAM
Herrmann - Suite from Psycho
Schoenberg - Piano Concerto
Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue (original jazz band version)
Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra
The Schoenberg Piano Concerto is not played on Friday concerts.