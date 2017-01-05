The Cleveland Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue: James Gaffigan and Kirill Gerstein

In the era leading up to World War II, many composers escaped the tumult of the European political climate for the sunny skies, palm trees, and safe American oasis of Hollywood. This program explores the work of three of these composers — Arnold Schoenberg, Béla Bartók, and Bernard Herrmann — paired with Gershwin’s ever-popular Rhapsody in Blue in its original jazz band version.

Thursday, January 5 at 7:30pm

Friday, January 6 at 11:00am

Friday, January 6 at 7:00pm (Fridays@7)

Saturday, January 7 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra

James Gaffigan, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

PROGRAM

Herrmann - Suite from Psycho

Schoenberg - Piano Concerto

Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue (original jazz band version)

Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra

The Schoenberg Piano Concerto is not played on Friday concerts.