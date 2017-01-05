© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue: James Gaffigan and Kirill Gerstein

By Angela Mitchell
Published January 5, 2017 at 4:22 PM EST

In the era leading up to World War II, many composers escaped the tumult of the European political climate for the sunny skies, palm trees, and safe American oasis of Hollywood. This program explores the work of three of these composers — Arnold Schoenberg, Béla Bartók, and Bernard Herrmann — paired with Gershwin’s ever-popular  Rhapsody in Blue in its original jazz band version.

Thursday, January 5 at 7:30pm
Friday, January 6 at 11:00am
Friday, January 6 at 7:00pm (Fridays@7)
Saturday, January 7 at 8:00pm

The Cleveland Orchestra
James Gaffiganconductor
Kirill Gersteinpiano

PROGRAM
Herrmann - Suite from  Psycho
Schoenberg - Piano Concerto
Gershwin - Rhapsody in Blue (original jazz band version)
Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra

The Schoenberg Piano Concerto is not played on Friday concerts.

Angela Mitchell
