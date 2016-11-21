Intermission feature: Brett Mitchell, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

WCLV broadcast live the first concert of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra's 2016-17 season. At intermission, Bill O'Connell spoke with COYO Music Director Brett Mitchell.

Program

BRIGGS - Fountain of Youth [WORLD PREMIERE, commissioned by the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra]

BRUCKNER - Symphony No. 4

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is one of northern Ohio’s premier musical destinations for aspiring student musicians. It provides serious young music students of middle school and high school age with a pre-professional orchestral training experience in a full symphony orchestra. The unique musical experiences that the Youth Orchestra offers include weekly coachings with members of The Cleveland Orchestra as well as rehearsals and performances in Severance Hall. Youth Orchestra performances are open to all ages – a perfect opportunity to introduce children to an orchestra concert.