Apollo's Fire presents "Resplendent Purcell": Karim Sulayman & Jeffrey Strauss
Resplendent Purcell
Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos | Eric Brenner, countertenor
Karim Sulayman, tenor | Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Apollo’s Singers
Program
Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary)
Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Highlights from King Arthur and Dido & Aeneas
The great Henry Purcell wrote his most majestic music for royal events at Westminster Abbey – from joyous birthday celebrations for the Queen to the heartbreakingly beautiful lamentations at her funeral. Vocal soloists, strings, lutes, recorders, trumpets, percussion, organ, and the acclaimed Apollo’s Singers join in this sumptuous program.
Thursday, October 6, 2016, 7:30PM
Fairlawn Lutheran
Friday, October 7, 2016, 8:00PM
First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)
Saturday, October 8, 2016, 8:00PM
First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party
Sunday, October 9, 2016, 4:00PM
Rocky River Presbyterian Church