Apollo's Fire presents "Resplendent Purcell": Karim Sulayman & Jeffrey Strauss

Molly Netter & Amanda Powell, sopranos | Eric Brenner, countertenor

Karim Sulayman, tenor | Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Apollo’s Singers

Program

Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary)

Funeral Music for Queen Mary

Highlights from King Arthur and Dido & Aeneas

The great Henry Purcell wrote his most majestic music for royal events at Westminster Abbey – from joyous birthday celebrations for the Queen to the heartbreakingly beautiful lamentations at her funeral. Vocal soloists, strings, lutes, recorders, trumpets, percussion, organ, and the acclaimed Apollo’s Singers join in this sumptuous program.

Thursday, October 6, 2016, 7:30PM

Fairlawn Lutheran

Friday, October 7, 2016, 8:00PM

First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)

Saturday, October 8, 2016, 8:00PM

First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)

*Afterglow Post-Concert Party

Sunday, October 9, 2016, 4:00PM

Rocky River Presbyterian Church