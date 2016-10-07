© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Apollo's Fire presents "Resplendent Purcell": Karim Sulayman & Jeffrey Strauss

Published October 7, 2016 at 6:35 PM EDT

Resplendent Purcell

Molly Netter & Amanda Powell,  sopranos | Eric Brenner,  countertenor
Karim Sulayman,  tenor | Jeffrey Strauss,  baritone
Apollo’s Singers

Program
Celebrate this Festival (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Mary)
Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Highlights from  King Arthur and  Dido & Aeneas

The great Henry Purcell wrote his most majestic music for royal events at Westminster Abbey – from joyous birthday celebrations for the Queen to the heartbreakingly beautiful lamentations at her funeral. Vocal soloists, strings, lutes, recorders, trumpets, percussion, organ, and the acclaimed  Apollo’s Singers join in this sumptuous program.

Thursday, October 6, 2016, 7:30PM
Fairlawn Lutheran

Friday, October 7, 2016, 8:00PM
First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)

Saturday, October 8, 2016, 8:00PM
First Baptist Church (Shaker Heights)
*Afterglow Post-Concert Party

Sunday, October 9, 2016, 4:00PM
Rocky River Presbyterian Church

