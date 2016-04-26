Arts Renaissance Tremont presents the Amici Quartet: cellist Ralph Curry and Christine Haff-Paluck

For their May concert, Arts Renaissance Tremont presents the Amici Quartet. This is the third of six Amici Quartet performances of the complete Beethoven string quartets.

Amici String Quartet

Sunday, May 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Pilgrim Congregational Church

2592 West 14th Street in Tremont

Come early (2:00 p.m.) for a program preview by Donald Rosenberg.

Program

Beethoven: Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3 (1798 – 1800)

Beethoven: Grosse Fuge, Op. 133 (1826)

Beethoven: Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1 (1806)



The Amici String Quartet was founded in 1985 by four members of The Cleveland Orchestra. The Quartet has appeared in concert series such as Chamber Music at Stan Hywet, the Columbus Museum of Art and The Cleveland Museum of Art, as well as performances in Pennsylvania, Florida, Japan, Scotland and concert halls and college campuses throughout Ohio. Having a strong interest in educating young audiences, the Amici Quartet has presented educational concerts at various Ohio public schools and has performed on The Cleveland Orchestra’s Musical Rainbow series. As members of The Cleveland Orchestra, the Amici Quartet regularly collaborates with colleagues in the diverse chamber music repertoire for larger ensembles.

Takako Masame, violin, has been a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1985. Before coming to Cleveland, she was a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. As an active chamber musician, she has collaborated with many chamber ensembles throughout the United States. Ms. Masame is a founding member of the Amici Quartet.

Miho Hashizume, violin, joined The Cleveland Orchestra in 1994. She has appeared as soloist with Apollo’s Fire and in recital in the United States and Japan, and was a visiting instructor of baroque violin at the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. A former member of the Toronto Symphony, she has also collaborated with contemporary dancers as violinist and composer.

Lynne Ramsey, viola, is First Assistant Principal Viola of The Cleveland Orchestra, and has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. Before coming to Cleveland, she was Principal Viola of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Rochester Philharmonic. She has performed as soloist with The Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Chamber Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and the North Carolina Symphony. She is also an active chamber musician and has been a member of the Amici Quartet since 1989.

Ralph Curry, cello, is a Pittsburgh native and has been a member of The Cleveland Orchestra since 1978. Prior to that he was a member of the Detroit Symphony and performed with the New York Philharmonic. He has appeared as soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Detroit Symphony and the Colorado Philharmonic. As a chamber musician he has been a member of the Amici Quartet and the Severance Trio, and has collaborated with many outstanding Cleveland musicians.

Donald Rosenberg is editor of EMA, the magazine of Early Music America, and author of The Cleveland Orchestra: ‘Second to None.’ He served as music critic of The Plain Dealer, The Pittsburgh Press and the Akron Beacon Journal and as president of the Music Critics Association of North America for four terms. He has taught music criticism at Oberlin College and courses for Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program.