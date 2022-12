Kent/Blossom Music Festival: Charles Latshaw, director

The Kent/Blossom Music Festival is an advanced training institute for musicians operated by Kent State University in cooperation with The Cleveland Orchestra and Blossom Music Center, presenting public performances by distinguished artist faculty and talented young musicians.

FACULTY CONCERT SERIES

Concerts in this series are ticketed through the Performing Arts Box Office

Concert No. 1

Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Kulas Guest Artist Jeff Nelsen, horn

with Nina Nelsen, mezzo-soprano; Elizabeth DeMio, piano

Summertime

Scherzo Concertante

Mon Coeur

Alphorn

Songs of Brahms

Acerba Volutta

Medley

Happy and Fat Belly Blues

Remembering the Future George Gershwin

Václav Nelhýbel

Camille Saint-Saëns

Richard Strauss

Johannes Brahms

Francesco Cilea

Leonard Bernstein

Keith Bissell

Ryan O'Connell

Concert No. 2

Monday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Miami String Quartet

with Spencer Myer, piano

Quartet for Strings No. 5 in F minor, Op. 20

Quartet for Piano and Strings in A major, Op. 30

Quintet for Piano and Strings Franz Joseph Haydn

Ernest Chausson

Béla Bartók

Concert No. 3

Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Mark Kosower, cello

with Jee-Won Oh, piano

Divertimento (arr. Piatigorsky)

Andante cantabile from String Quartet in D, Op. 11

Pièce en Forme de Habanera

Dance of the Elves, Op. 39

Concert Polonaise No. 1, Op. 14

Adagio

Ritual Fire Dance from El Amor Brujo

Sonate F-Dur, Op. 6

Concert Polonaise No. 2, Op. 28 Franz Joseph Haydn

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Maurice Ravel

David Popper

David Popper

Zoltán Kodály

Manuel de Falla

Richard Strauss

David Popper

Concert No. 4

Saturday, July 18 at 3:00 p.m.

La Cambiale di Matrimonio Giaochino Rossini

Kent/Blossom Music Festival Chamber Orchestra

Tobia Mill

Fanny

Edoardo Milfort

Slook

Norton

Clarina Frank Ward Jr., bass-baritone

Lara Troyer, soprano

Timothy Culver, tenor

Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

Benjamin Czarnota, baritone

Denis Milner Howell, mezzo-soprano

Special Free Concert

Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Stanislav Khristenko, piano

2013 First-prize Winner at the Cleveland International Piano Competition

(Presented by the Piano Institute in collaborations with Kent/Blossom Music Festival)

Italian Concerto BWV 971

Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Op. 26

Scherzo à la russe, Op. 1, No. 1

Estampes, L 100

Rhapsodie Espagnole, S 254 Johann Sebastian Bach

Robert Schumann

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Claude Debussy

Franz Liszt

Concert No. 5

Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Jung-Min Amy Lee, violin; Tanya Ell, cello; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon;

Randal Fusco, piano; Jerry Wong, piano

Variations on a Theme of Rossini, H. 290

Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166

Trio Pathetique

Fuo for Clarinet and Bassoon (1970)

Concert Piece Bohuslav Martinů

Antonín Dvořák

Mikhail Glinka

César Guerra-Peixe

Felix Mendelssohn

Concert No. 6

Wednesday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Stanley Konopka, viola; Richard Weiss, cello; Danna Sundet, oboe;

Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Joela Jones, piano

Trio in E-flat major, K 498 “Kegelstatt”

Requiebros (1934) Danse du Diable Vert (1926)

Two Rhapsodies for Oboe, Viola and Piano (1901)

Sonata for Cello and Piano in A major, Op. 80 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Gaspar Cassadó

Gaspar Cassadó

Charles Loeffler

Charles-Marie Widor

STUDENT CONCERT SERIES

Concerts in this series are FREE and open to the public

Recital No. 1

Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

Septet in B-flat major "Grand"

Quartet for Piano and Strings in E-flat major, Op. 47

Concertante for Four Violins, Op. 55

Sextet for Piano and Winds in B-flat major, Op. 6

Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70 Franz Berwald

Robert Schumann

Ludwig Maurer

Ludwig Thuille

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Recital No. 2

Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 47 (1918)

Quintet for Piano and Strings No. 2, H 298 (1944)

Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs, Op. 79

Quintet for Strings in C major, D 956 Darius Milhaud

Bohuslav Martinů

Camille Saint-Saëns

Franz Schubert

Recital No. 3

Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

Hudson Library

Serenade for Flute, Violin and Viola

Quintet for Winds (1979)

Quartet for Oboe and Strings in F major, K 370

Serenade for Winds, Cello, and Double Bass in D minor, Op. 44 Max Reger

John Harbison

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Antonín Dvořák

Recital No. 4

Sunday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

Quintet for Piano and Strings in A minor, Op. 84 (1918-1919)

Suite for Two Violins and Piano in G minor, Op. 71

Quartet for Strings No. 1, Op. 7 (Sz. 40) (1908-1909)

Octet for Strings in C major, Op. 7 (1900) Edward Elgar

Moritz Moszkowski

Béla Bartók

George Enescu

Recital No. 5

Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

Quintet for Winds No. 2 (1987)

Quintet for Piano and Winds in E-flat major, Op. 16

Quintet for Piano and Strings in C minor

Suite for 2 Violins, Cello and Piano (left hand), Op. 23 (1930) Jean Françaix

Ludwig van Beethoven

Aleksandr Borodin

Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Recital No. 6

Saturday, July 25 at 2 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

The Jet Whistle (1950)

Quartet for Bassoon and Strings No. 1 in C major, Op. 73

Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano in C major, Op. 87

Quintet for Horn and String Quartet in C minor, Op. 85

Concertino for Flute, Viola and Double Bass (1925)

Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet in C major, FP 100 (1932-1939) Heitor Villa-Lobos

François Devienne

Johannes Brahms

York Bowen

Erwin Schulhoff

Francis Poulenc

Recital No. 7

Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m.

Hudson Library

Phantasy Quartet for Oboe and String Trio, Op. 2 (1932)

Quintet for Clarinet and Strings in A major, K 581

Quintet for Strings No, 2 in B-flat major, Op. 87

Octet for Strings in B-flat major (1920) Benjamin Britten

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Felix Mendelssohn

Max Bruch

Recital No. 8

Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Ludwig Recital Hall

Quartet for Strings No. 2 in D major

Quintet for Piano and Strings in F-sharp minor, Op. 67

Triskaidekaphilia [WORLD PREMIERE]

Serenade for Winds in E-flat major, K 375 Aleksandr Borodin

Amy Beach

Margaret Griebling-Haigh

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

KBMF CHAMBER ORCHESTRA AND SIDE-BY-SIDE CONCERT

This concert is ticketed through The Cleveland Orchestra.