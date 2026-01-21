NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 16

This week on the show:

More high schools are teaching personal finances.

Abbey explains taxes in this week’s Politics on Point.

A high school senior helps tackle food insecurity.

And we learn about the woman who started the Cleveland Orchestra.

Financial Literacy (noun): The ability to understand and manage your money

Taxes (noun): A fee or payment that people must give to the government

Food Desert (noun): An area where people have little access to fresh, healthy groceries

Agility (noun): The ability to move quickly and easily

Public high schools across the country are increasingly requiring financial literacy courses.

And some students have also said they want to learn essential money‑management skills like budgeting, saving, and understanding loans.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like to know what you think: Why is financial literacy important?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their thoughts.

Adella Prentiss Hughes played a pivotal role in establishing the Cleveland Orchestra in 1918, helping bring world‑class classical music to the city.

Her efforts—and later those of violinist Hyman Schandler—also opened doors for women musicians, leading to the formation of the Cleveland Women’s Orchestra in 1935.

For this week’s poll we want to know: What’s your favorite genre of music?

Students can choose between: classical, rock, country, jazz, pop, hip-hop, or something else

