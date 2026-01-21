A+ Award: Girl Scout Animal Shelter

This week's A+ award goes to Girl Scout group 91150 for their hard work and creativity in helping the Summit County Animal Shelter!

The girls love animals and wanted to find a way to help animals in their community. They started by finding several local shelters and toured them to find the one that fit their group. They started with donating 400 homemade dog treats to dogs in Cuyahoga County.

They loved being able to help dogs and wanted to do more. They found the Humane Society of Summit County. The shelter is the only local, non-profit animal welfare organization that is dedicated to serving animals that are victims of abuse, neglect, and abandonment, as well as sick and injured stray animals.

The girls got to work creating a tunnel, a ramp, PCP pipe jumping obstacles, and large tires for the dogs! They paid for the wood, hardware, and paint with their troop funds. With the help of their parents, they were able to learn about safety using tools when building. They installed the equipment and met with the dogs!

The team at the Humane Society uses the ramp for exercise and behavior training. The large tires are being used as ‘sniff spots’ where the team hides treats for dogs to find or dig around during walks, allowing for a fun and interactive activity! The team and the dogs are very thankful for the kindness of the Scout troop!

For their kindness, dedication, passion, and craftsmanship, Girl Scout Troop 91150 has received the A+ award, as well as Newshound’s special paw of approval for helping countless pets practice their agility and for providing support for finding their forever homes!

