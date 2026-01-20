Petting Zoo: Veteran and dog volunteer at hospital

Ralph Webb, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was never really recognized for his service to the country after he came back from the war.

Seeing this apply to his own life, he knew it affected others and wanted those in more need than him to feel appreciated for their efforts.

This gave him the idea to surprise hospitalized veterans in their hospital rooms with pins honoring their service, and of course, a visit from his dog Walker.

Webb visits the hospital every Tuesday, visiting different patients every time to spread his positivity.