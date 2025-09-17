NewsDepth 2025-2026 | Episode 3

This week on the show:

Protesters across the country are speaking up for their communities.

We learned about sanctuary cities in this week’s Politics on Point.

We met a group trying to put the women’s decathlon in the Olympics.

And a Mexican artist introduces us to Alebrijes.

Protest (noun): An organized demonstration to express objection to an official policy or government action

National Guard (noun): A reserve military force that operates under both state and federal authority in the United States

Appropriation (verb): The process by which funds are set aside by a government or organization for a specific purpose

Sanctuary City (noun): A municipality that limits local enforcement of federal laws in order to protect undocumented immigrants living in that city

Immigration (noun): The act of moving from one country to another

Decathlon (noun): An athletic competition that combines 10 different track and field events

Alebrijes (noun): Brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that depict fantastical creators, often combining features from various animals

Cartoneria (noun): Traditional Mexican papier-mache artform

Amputee (noun): A person, or animal, who has had a limb removed

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Sketchbook this week is about alebrijes.

Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that depict spirit animals, often combining features from various animals.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to create your very own alebrije!

Students can share their drawings and descriptions.

The Annual Women’s Decathlon World Championships were held at the Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio.

Currently, the summer Olympics features a men’s decathlon, but not a women’s decathlon. However, there is a women’s heptathlon, which features 7 events.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: Should the women’s decathlon be in the Olympics?

You can choose between: Yes! Women should compete in the decathlon in the Olympics. Or: No, men can compete in the decathlon and women in the heptathlon.

