NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 24

This week on NewsDepth:

The U.S. Education Department is cutting almost 50% of its employees.

The Idaho legislature has passed a bill that would require all students to learn cursive.

We learn about women’s right activist, Lucy Stone.

And the spring thaw provides ideal conditions for maple tree tapping.

Suffrage (noun): The right to vote.

Spring Equinox (noun): The astronomical beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Iditarod (noun): An annual long distance sled dog race held in Alaska.

March is Women’s History Month!

In this week’s episode we celebrate women’s achievements & strength.

For example, a group of local female firefighters in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are helping protect life and property while contributing to the growing number of women in the field.

On our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment featuring a firefighter.

But we need your help coming up with interview questions. So tell us: What would you ask a firefighter about their job?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their questions.

Cursive back in schools?

Idaho Governor Brad Little recently signed a law requiring students to be proficient in reading and writing in cursive by the end of 5th grade.

While proponents argue that cursive offers educational benefits, critics contend that it is outdated and unnecessary in the modern world.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: Should schools teach cursive?

Students can choose between: Yes, it’s a useful skill. or No, it is not necessary in today’s world.

Click here to vote!

