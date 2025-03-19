A+: Westlake Elementary Honors Veterans

The students at Westlake Elementary School in Westlake earned the A+ Award for their impressive Veterans Day program!

The fourth-grade students played a key role by writing heartfelt letters to veterans, with some even reading them aloud to nearly 200 attendees at the event.

While Mae was initially nervous about speaking in front of the crowd, she gained confidence through practice, and Benjamin expressed his pride in honoring the veterans who protect the country’s freedoms.

The program also featured a parade with younger students and included biographies about veterans from students' families.

Jordyn, whose grandfather was a veteran, highlighted the importance of the event in showing gratitude and making veterans feel respected.

Overall, the students' efforts to honor those who served were truly commendable, earning them this week's A+ Award!

