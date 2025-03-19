© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Iditarod Dogs

Published March 19, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT

On the Alaskan airport runway, waits the athletic Iditarod dogs!

These dogs get very special treatment before their flight back to Anchorage! Complete with medical checks and fishy doggy treats, these pups are living the life.

The volunteer dog handlers here are like pre-check flight attendants, who makes sure each dog is feeling and looking its best.

And they even nap together too. A chance to rest together under the western Alaska sun on the banks of the Bering Sea, as they wait for weather conditions and flight availability.

