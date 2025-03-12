NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 23

This week on NewsDepth:

President Trump addressed Congress for the first time since 2020.

Strawberries are in peak season. We'll explain why that’s good news for farmers.

We meet up with a local group out taking an icy dip.

And we meet an airplane artist trying to keep history alive.

Supply Chain (noun): The network of businesses, people, and resources involved in creating and delivering a product or service, from raw materials to the final consumer.

Crop (noun): A cultivated plant that is grown as food, especially a grain, fruit, or vegetable.

Gary Velasco, a nose artist from Virginia, has spent decades painting custom artwork on military aircraft, preserving a unique part of aviation history.

Due to health complications, Velasco had to put down his paintbrush but has shifted focus to becoming an air-art historian, working to preserve and share the legacy of nose art.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How can art be used to tell history?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their thoughts.

It’s strawberry season!

Santa Maria, California, is the world’s largest strawberry production area, with over 6,000 acres dedicated to growing the fruit, making it vital to the local economy.

We can’t forget about apples! Johnny Appleseed, born John Chapman, traveled the Midwest planting apple trees and creating orchards in the 1800s, leaving a lasting legacy with over 100,000 square miles of orchards and numerous historic markers in Ohio.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What’s your favorite fruit?

Students can choose between: apples, strawberries, bananas, mangos, citrus, or all of them!

Click here to vote!

