Petting Zoo: Runaway Emus

Owner Artie Morace recalls back to when his emu first escaped back in June! Known for being powerful runners, they’ve been out on the town living their best life.

And the residents have said that they like seeing them around. Both of them are girls without names.

Morace got one at an auction and rescued the other. Health restraints keep him from going to get them back.

The emus have been out and about being caught on camera by residents. Even running near Morace’s home on occasion.

He let them have their fun, but now he says it’s time for them to come back home.