A+: Kindness Club

Zoey, a fifth grader at Gilles-Sweet Elementary in Fairview Park, started her own Kindness Club.

She makes and gives bracelets to classmates and people at car shows, spreading kindness and raising money for charity through donations.

Zoey's efforts have made her a positive role model, and she continues to inspire others by donating proceeds to those in need.

This week’s A+ Award goes to Zoey for spreading kindness one bracelet at a time. Keep up the great work!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.