NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 21

Parts of the midwest faced life-threatening floods.

Thousands of federal employees have been laid-off, including national parks employees.

We visit some historically black schools, in Ohio and on TikTok.

And we learn about Black-owned publications amplifying community storytelling.

Crests (verb): When a river reaches its highest water level.

Laid Off (verb): To be terminated from a job.

HBCU (noun): Historically black colleges and universities.

Fewer people are turning to newspapers and magazines for their information, but Black-owned publications in Iowa are generating a lot of interest.

Magazines like the Des Moines Urban Experience, and the Black Iowa News are amplifying the voices of their own community.

Your writing assignment for the week is: Write an article about your community!

Your writing assignment for the week is: Write an article about your community!

Would you try the extreme sport of skijoring?

Skijoring is the winter sport that combines horseback riding and skiing.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: Would you try skijoring?

Students can choose between: No, it seems a little scary, or Yes, I love trying out new sports.

