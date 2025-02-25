A+: St. Mark’s Veteran Program

This week’s A+ Award goes to the eighth-grade students at St. Mark's School in Cleveland for honoring local veterans.

They began by writing essays to express their appreciation, with one student, Dominic, honoring his Uncle Johnny as a role model.

The students then invited nearly 50 veterans and their families to a prayer service, where they folded a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and shared its significance.

Following the service, students hosted a reception where veterans read the students' essays and cards.

Air Force Sergeant Gary Schuld, a Vietnam War veteran, praised the students for their respect and leadership, noting the positive impact on both veterans and their families.

The St. Mark's students received the A+ Award for their meaningful tribute to the veterans!

