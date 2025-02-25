© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Twin Pandas

Published February 25, 2025 at 2:25 PM EST

Excitement is building up in Hong Kong, over the new adorable twin panda cubs. Being the first Giant Pandas born in Hong Kong.

The twins are known as elder sister and little brother and were born to the world's oldest first time panda mom!

Now Hong Kong has a total of 6 pandas! Along with thousands of unique panda sculptures.

All in hopes of restoring Hong Kong as the number one asian tourism destination.

Even while they are asleep, the twin panda cubs are the main attraction. And they are now able to be viewed by the public.

