NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 20

This week on NewsDepth:

Penny for your thoughts on coins?

Plow drivers are working long days and hours thanks to the latest round of snow.

Clevelander Garrett Morgan holds a big spot in Ohio inventor history.

And Jeff tells us about our early human ancestor – Lucy!

Minting (verb): The action of stamping onto metal to make coins.

Barometer (noun): An instrument that measures atmospheric pressure.

Machine Learning (noun): A branch of artificial intelligence and computer science which focuses on the use of data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn.

Afar (noun): The region of the African country of Ethiopia where Lucy was found.

Cretaceous (noun): A geological period that lasted from about 145 to 600 million years ago.

We’ve got the scoop on fossils!

Paleontologists and fossil experts are known for digging up startling discoveries but recent remains in Denmark are most definitely not your average fossil find!

They found vomit that they believe to have come up from a Cretaceous-era dinosaur.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear your theories: What do you think got that dinosaur sick?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Penny for your thoughts … on pennies.

President Donald Trump has instructed the US Treasury to stop minting new one cent coins, as he says it costs more to make them than they are worth.

Experts are debating about how this could help or hurt our pockets.

For our poll this week, we want to know what you think: Should we get rid of pennies?

Students can choose between: Yes, we should get rid of pennies, or No, we should keep the pennies.

Click here to vote!

