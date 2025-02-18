Petting Zoo: Puppy Bowl

While a major football game is going on, an arguably cuter game is also happening. It’s time for Puppy Bowl 21.

Dan Schachner has been the Puppy Bowl referee since 2012. With this year's roster featuring over 142 dogs.

The dogs come from about 80 different shelters across 40 different states in this country and one other country. Nicaragua.

Nothing is scripted, pre-planned or pre-ordained. We have team Ruff vs Fluff, each with 5 points. This year will serve as their tie breaker. So this year really will be the year for bragging rights.