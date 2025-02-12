© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19

By Natalia Garcia
Published February 12, 2025 at 2:19 PM EST
This week on the show: The Super Bowl, Tariffs, & A Historic Shipyard!

This week on NewsDepth:

Did you watch the Super Bowl? We have the highlights
What are tariffs? They might affect the price tag of everyday items.
A group works to preserve the first Black-owned shipyard
And we visited a museum restoring old automobiles.

Tariff (noun): A tax that must be paid for imports and exports.

Preserve (verb): To protect something from decaying or being destroyed.

Legacy (noun): Long-lasting impact of a particular person’s life.

In this week’s episode, we catch up with a group in Baltimore that is working to preserve the country's first Black-owned shipyard, which opened back in 1866!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is preserving history important?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their poems.

Go Birds!

NewsDepth Intern Aiden gives us a recap of Super Bowl LIX.

Aiden tells us how the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs and winning 40-22. He also highlights the halftime show with some special guests.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Did you watch the Super Bowl?

Students can choose between: Yes! I never miss a football game. Yes! But I only watched for the halftime show. Or No, but I still ate a lot of snacks last weekend.

Click here to vote!

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a digital producer for the education team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia
Related Content