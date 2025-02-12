NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19

This week on NewsDepth:

Did you watch the Super Bowl? We have the highlights

What are tariffs? They might affect the price tag of everyday items.

A group works to preserve the first Black-owned shipyard

And we visited a museum restoring old automobiles.

Tariff (noun): A tax that must be paid for imports and exports.

Preserve (verb): To protect something from decaying or being destroyed.

Legacy (noun): Long-lasting impact of a particular person’s life.

In this week’s episode, we catch up with a group in Baltimore that is working to preserve the country's first Black-owned shipyard, which opened back in 1866!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is preserving history important?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their poems.

Go Birds!

NewsDepth Intern Aiden gives us a recap of Super Bowl LIX.

Aiden tells us how the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs and winning 40-22. He also highlights the halftime show with some special guests.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Did you watch the Super Bowl?

Students can choose between: Yes! I never miss a football game. Yes! But I only watched for the halftime show. Or No, but I still ate a lot of snacks last weekend.

Click here to vote!

