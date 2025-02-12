NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 19
This week on NewsDepth:
Did you watch the Super Bowl? We have the highlights
What are tariffs? They might affect the price tag of everyday items.
A group works to preserve the first Black-owned shipyard
And we visited a museum restoring old automobiles.
Tariff (noun): A tax that must be paid for imports and exports.
Preserve (verb): To protect something from decaying or being destroyed.
Legacy (noun): Long-lasting impact of a particular person’s life.
In this week’s episode, we catch up with a group in Baltimore that is working to preserve the country's first Black-owned shipyard, which opened back in 1866!
For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: Why is preserving history important?
Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their poems.
Go Birds!
NewsDepth Intern Aiden gives us a recap of Super Bowl LIX.
Aiden tells us how the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs and winning 40-22. He also highlights the halftime show with some special guests.
For our poll this week, we want to know: Did you watch the Super Bowl?
Students can choose between: Yes! I never miss a football game. Yes! But I only watched for the halftime show. Or No, but I still ate a lot of snacks last weekend.