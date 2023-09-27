© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Crawford Auto Restoration

Published September 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we talk to people who can keep the wheels of any car turning: antique car enthusiasts.

Volunteers at the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum are of all ages and backgrounds. Some are using it as an internship for college credit while others are retired! But they all share a love for automobiles.

This restoration started with Frederick C. Crawford in 1943 after he began collecting vehicles that were going to be junked. Today, the museum has almost 200 automobiles and 30 vehicles that are over 100 years old.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
