Your Answers: Write a poem about your family’s history!

February is Black History Month!

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!

Friends

Allys

Magnificent

Inteligent

Loyal

Youthful

Super

— Zophia, Hickory Ridge

Started in Poland

Great-Great-Great Grandparents.

Moved to America

Great-Great Grandparents

Moved to Ohio

Great Grandparents

Moved to Wellington

Grandparents

Known well to us

Parents

Mom and Dad

Me

— Kennedy, McCormick Middle School

MY family is very different

In many ways

but similar in a lot of ways

I am half Scottish

And half French

But we all love each other just the same.

— Lilian, North Canton Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

If I were to write a poem about my family’s history it would go like this.

MY LEGENDARY FAMILY

My mom immigrated from Serbia,

she flew over here to America.

At first she was an exchanged student,

but that was way back then.

After that she met my dad,

he is very glad.

And then they had kids and later came me,

that’s how we made our family.

A new dawn is incoming,

this will happen again someday.

— Mihailo, Kensington Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,

Here is my poem.

I have 6 brothers,

We all have brown hair,

I live with my aunts, and I love it there!

— Millie, Hillsdale Local Schools