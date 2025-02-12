© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Your Answers: Write a poem about your family’s history!

Published February 12, 2025 at 1:44 PM EST

February is Black History Month!

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!

Friends
Allys
Magnificent
Inteligent
Loyal
Youthful
Super

— Zophia, Hickory Ridge

Started in Poland
Great-Great-Great Grandparents.
Moved to America
Great-Great Grandparents
Moved to Ohio
Great Grandparents
Moved to Wellington
Grandparents
Known well to us
Parents
Mom and Dad
Me

— Kennedy, McCormick Middle School

MY family is very different
In many ways
but similar in a lot of ways
I am half Scottish
And half French
But we all love each other just the same.

— Lilian, North Canton Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,
If I were to write a poem about my family’s history it would go like this.

MY LEGENDARY FAMILY

My mom immigrated from Serbia,
she flew over here to America.
At first she was an exchanged student,
but that was way back then.
After that she met my dad,
he is very glad.
And then they had kids and later came me,
that’s how we made our family.
A new dawn is incoming,
this will happen again someday.

— Mihailo, Kensington Intermediate School

Dear NewsDepth,
Here is my poem.

I have 6 brothers,
We all have brown hair,
I live with my aunts, and I love it there!

— Millie, Hillsdale Local Schools

Tags
NewsDepth Season 55 NewsDepth: Inbox