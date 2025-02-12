Your Answers: Write a poem about your family’s history!
February is Black History Month!
In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.
For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!
Friends
Allys
Magnificent
Inteligent
Loyal
Youthful
Super
— Zophia, Hickory Ridge
Started in Poland
Great-Great-Great Grandparents.
Moved to America
Great-Great Grandparents
Moved to Ohio
Great Grandparents
Moved to Wellington
Grandparents
Known well to us
Parents
Mom and Dad
Me
— Kennedy, McCormick Middle School
MY family is very different
In many ways
but similar in a lot of ways
I am half Scottish
And half French
But we all love each other just the same.
— Lilian, North Canton Intermediate School
Dear NewsDepth,
If I were to write a poem about my family’s history it would go like this.
MY LEGENDARY FAMILY
My mom immigrated from Serbia,
she flew over here to America.
At first she was an exchanged student,
but that was way back then.
After that she met my dad,
he is very glad.
And then they had kids and later came me,
that’s how we made our family.
A new dawn is incoming,
this will happen again someday.
— Mihailo, Kensington Intermediate School
Dear NewsDepth,
Here is my poem.
I have 6 brothers,
We all have brown hair,
I live with my aunts, and I love it there!
— Millie, Hillsdale Local Schools