NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 11

This week on NewsDepth:

We meet some young elected officials working for their local governments.

We check out a national dog show all about police dogs.

One person’s trash is another person’s electricity in Minnesota.

And Ohio has a very long history of Native American Peoples in our state.

School Board (noun) - A group of elected or appointed officials responsible for overseeing and gerning the operations of a school district.

Smog (noun) - Fog made heavier and darker by smoke and chemical fumes.

Geothermal Cell (noun) - A power plant that generates electricity from heat.

Inventory (noun) - A complete list of goods to be sold.

Prerecorded (adjective) - Something that was taped ahead of time.

We need your help for our first Career Callout of the season!

The Career Callout segments are when we have a professional answer some student questions about their job. This season, we are focusing on skilled trade jobs.

Next month, we will be talking to a K9 Officer.

So, what would you like to ask a K9 Officer about their job?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their questions.

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.

In this week’s episode we meet two teenagers in Utah and Kentucky who are gaining real world experience by running for local government.

Jackson Lewis is a 19-year-old from Utah, and was a high school student just one year ago. But now, he has been elected into his district’s school board.

And Jake Denniston, a recent high school graduate, campaigned door-to-door, and was elected as Vice Mayor of Campton, Kentucky.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Would you like to run for office?

You can choose between: Yes, I have some ideas to better my community. Or No, my civic role is to pick the best candidate for office.

The NewsDepth team will be on Thanksgiving break next week! The next episode will post on December 5th.