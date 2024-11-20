Petting Zoo: Baby Goat Rescued

A baby goat named Bala Buddy is recovering well after a tense rescue from a cliff in Hawaii.

Bala is now at the Aloha Animal Sanctuary in Kahaluu where he is getting extra care.

15 year-old Lawai Diaz, the sanctuary’s animal wellness manager, said that she is excited Bala came along because she’s always wanted a goat.

The goat’s rescuer, Caleb Morrison said that he could tell Bala was panicking as he approached, but that they all worked as a team to corral him to safety.

The vet that gave Bala his check-up thinks he might be just a few days old, which means Lawai will need to pay special attention to make sure he is eating.

But the baby goat is expected to make a full recovery!