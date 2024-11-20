A+: Waabigwaniins Crafts

Cora and Vivian, two sisters from Cleveland, are this week's A+ Award winners for starting their own craft company, Waabigwaniins, meaning "Little Flower!"

Their company focuses on beadwork, a traditional Native American art form they began learning two years ago with their mother and community elders.

The sisters create colorful earrings using various beads and patterns, drawing inspiration from nature.

Through their business, they connect with their heritage, share their craft, and support their community.

Vivian aspires to be an entrepreneur, while Cora celebrates her culture through beadwork and dancing at Pow Wow.

