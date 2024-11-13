NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 10

This week on NewsDepth:

People in Mississippi gathered for the Annual National Women's March.

Mary tells us about Sojourner Truth's powerful "Ain't I a woman?" speech.

Regions of Spain have been hit with severe flooding.

And we celebrate November as Native American Heritage Month!

Feminism (noun) - The belief in social, economic, and political equality of all genders.

Torrential Rain (noun) - Rain that falls very hard and fast or in large amounts.

Indigenous (adjective) - Originating from a particular place.

Geology (noun) - The science that studies the Earth’s physical structure.

Sporadically (adverb) - Every once in a while.

Tens of thousands of people across the country held rallies last week to mark the annual National Women's March.

In Tupelo, Mississippi the march was organized by Indivisible Northeast Mississippi as part of a national movement for feminism.

Feminist movements are nothing new. People have been fighting for equal rights since the dawn of time.

The first organized wave of the feminist movement in the United States began in 1848 with the Seneca Falls Convention.

Just a few years after that, Ohio women decided to do something similar here, holding Ohio Women's Conventions in Salem and Akron in 1850 and 1851.

In this week’s episode we visit a new Native American library in California.

This library was started by the American Indian Parent Committee to offer books for all ages on topics like Native traditions.

