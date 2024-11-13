A+: Bea the Inventor

This week's A+ Award winner is Bea, a seventh grader from Birchwood School of Hawken in Cleveland, who has impressed everyone with her inventive spirit!

Inspired by her brother's participation in the Invention Convention, Bea began experimenting with fibers to create a new yarn that would be allergy-friendly, warm, strong, and beneficial to butterfly habitats.

After testing various materials, she discovered that milkweed fibers, which are lightweight and insulating, were ideal for her yarn.

Bea's dedication paid off when she entered her creation in the Ohio Invention Convention and advanced to the US Nationals at the Henry Ford Museum.

Bea's journey has taught her valuable lessons about perseverance, problem-solving, and the rewards of tackling big challenges.

Congratulations to Bea for her ingenuity and hard work!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.