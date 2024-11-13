Petting Zoo: Rare Owl Rescued From Sea

A team at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge has been working to reintroduce prairie dogs to the area after they disappeared in 2015.

They bring food and supplies to the prairie, checking on wire cages set up for the prairie dogs. To their excitement, the prairie dogs immediately appear, eager for their breakfast.

The team had carefully prepared the area by drilling short burrows and setting up protective cages to guard against predators like hawks, coyotes, and bobcats.

Jared Wood, the acting manager, is hopeful that the prairie dogs will help the ecosystem by aerating the soil and keeping the grass short for better visibility, which also benefits bison that graze in the area.

