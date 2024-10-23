NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 7

This week on NewsDepth:

Early voting sees record voter turnout.

Nick explains the electoral college in this week’s Politics on Point.

Can we live on a moon? NASA is trying to find out!

And some students are learning English as a second language.

Swing State (noun): Any state that could be reasonably won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate.

Electoral College (noun): A group of people representing the states, who cast the votes that will officially elect the president.

Popular Vote (noun): When a candidate receives the largest total number of votes from the American citizens.

Habitable (adjective): When something has the ability to sustain life.

Bilingual (adjective): The ability to speak two languages.

School Climate (noun): How people perceive a school’s physical and social environment.

A mission to explore the Jupiter moon "Europa" has blasted off!

NASA’s 'Europa Clipper' spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center last week. It's expected to arrive at its destination in 2030.

It aims to determine whether Europa could be habitable for life.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: what planet would you rather live on and why?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

On this week’s episode, we speak different languages.

We visit a school in North Dakota that is teaching English as a second language to their students that come from other countries.

We also go to the movie theater to watch a Star Wars movie in Ojibwe.

For our poll this week, we want to know: Would you like to learn another language?

You can choose between: Yes, it would be cool to know another language. or No, I wouldn't know which language to pick.

