Education
NewsDepth

A+: You Are Welcome!

Published October 23, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT

This week’s A+ Award winners exemplify this leadership by participating in discussions about school climate at the Cleveland Public Library!

Nearly 60 students from Garrett Morgan School of Leadership and Innovation, Bolton School, and Mary McCloud Bethune School gathered to watch the documentary "You Are Welcome," which highlights efforts to create supportive school environments.

Following the film, they engaged with community leaders, asking tough questions about student discipline and the impact of external factors on school feelings.

Their maturity and thoughtfulness in addressing these issues earned them the A+ Award for their commitment to improving their school climates!

