Petting Zoo: Panda Send-off!

Two pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, just arrived from China to the U.S.

Their home-country gave them a special send-off that included a ceremonial transfer of care, highlighting the significance of this rare event and the efforts of Smithsonian keepers involved in the process.

Their natural habitat is in Sichuan, where we learn about conservation initiatives aimed at rewilding pandas.

David, the reporter, even had to suit up to blend in with the pandas!

They now have to acclimate, that means get used to, their new home at the Smithsonian National Zoo, before the public can start visiting them next year.

