NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 3

Some young voices got a chance to experience voting.

We visit the Cuyahoga Board of Elections.

The Fed is cutting interest rates. What does that mean for your family?

And, a Native American group opened a Tribal college.

Federal Reserve (noun): The central bank of the United States and is responsible for controlling our economy.

Interest Rate (noun): The extra percentage you pay a bank when you borrow money.

Trade Job (noun): A type of work where people use special skills they’ve learned to build, fix, or create.

Budget Deficit (noun): When an organization spends more money than it brings in.

Native Species (noun): A plant or animal that originated and developed in a specific ecosystem without the aid of humans.

Pollinator (noun): Usually insects that move pollen from plant to plant to allow for fertilization.

A Native American group in Minneapolis, the Red Lake Nation, opened their second Tribal college.

Summer May, a recent grad of the school, said that she felt seen in the curriculum, and finally represented in the academic world.

