Petting Zoo: Junior Beekeepers

At Phoenix International Academy, first graders are buzzing with excitement over a unique beekeeping program!

Led by teacher Loretta Lyken, the initiative connects students with nature through hands-on experience with bees.

These tiny beekeepers, trained by professionals, are learning to care for bees, understand their role in pollination, and the importance of environmental stewardship.

With two hives on campus, the school plans to harvest honey next spring, integrating science and sustainability into the students' learning experience.