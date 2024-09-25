A+: Berea Midpark Gardeners

This week’s A+ Award winners you may remember from last season. The Garden Club at Berea Midpark Middle School not only expanded their garden from last year, but they also built an entirely new garden on their school's campus!

The students spent last year and the summer evaluating which plants were successful and used that to plan for this year. They placed an emphasis on planting native species that would attract monarch butterflies and other pollinators.

The second garden the students built was for their teachers to enjoy and have a nice quiet and reflective lunch.

They did such a great job that the gardens have been designated as a “Certified Wildlife Habitat” by the National Wildlife Federation!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.