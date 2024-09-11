NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 1

We’re back!

This week on NewsDepth:

We’ll discuss what happened around the world this summer.

Nick explains the role of the Vice President.

Mary recaps what Civil Rights activists accomplished 60 years ago.

And we meet some impressive Olympic athletes.

Cease Fire (noun): This occurs when all sides agree to stop fighting during a military conflict.

Running Mate (noun): A political partner on a joint ticket.

Peer (noun): Your equal.

As the school year develops, students might start feeling the stress of assignments weighing on their mental health.

And, as we learn in this week’s episode, sometimes when you are reaching out for support, it's best to talk to a peer.

For our write-to-us this week, we want students to share a supportive message with their peers!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Just 60 years ago, in 1964, hundreds of civil rights activists gathered here in Ohio to hatch a plan to enlist volunteers to move down to Mississippi for the summer and help African Americans register to vote.

In this week’s Know Ohio, Mary tells us about the historic Freedom Summer. And that got us thinking…

For our first poll of the season, we want to know: In your opinion, what is the best way to participate in a democracy?

You can choose between voting, running for office, participating in public demonstrations, staying educated on the issues, or a mix of everything!

Click here to vote!