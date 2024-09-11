© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

Petting Zoo: Dog Surfin’ Championship

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:39 PM EDT

Pacifica, California hosted the World Dog Surfing Championships and rather than winning medals, these contestants were in it for the fun!

“There's not that many people that actually get to surf with their dogs. And the people that do, and really do it a lot, have such an amazing bond. And it's a gift to be able to surf with your dog," said Steve Drottar who surfs with ‘Rippin’ Rose.’

The competition has judges, and they insist there are things they actually evaluate.

Laura Kass, a World Dog Surfing Championship Volunteer, said they judge how long a dog can ride and if they can do any tricks.

