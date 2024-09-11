A+: Voice of Bath

We recently caught up with six fifth graders at Bath Elementary who have the same belief, and they’re this week’s A+ Award winners!

The Voice of Bath is the team that is in charge of the announcements at the school.

They meet every Friday to pre-record the general announcements for the following week. They basically make five episodes in a day!

They then edit each episode using iMovie and they’re available on-demand to teachers on YouTube.

Ms. Hetman, who supervises this group of aspiring newscasters, told us that the students in this club exemplify good character, show respect, responsibility, and problem solving skills.

Here's a big congratulations to the Voice of Bath, for winning this week’s A+ Award!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.