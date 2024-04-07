WCLV Program Guide 04-08-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower

Jessica Williams Touch Wise One

Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior

Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme

Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks

Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes

Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man

David Newman Fathead Hard Times

Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You Don't Know What Love Is

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane

Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore

Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.

Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'

Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

Dave Young Mantra Mantra

Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land

Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner

Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye

Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings

John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues

Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies

David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart

The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw

Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies

Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse

Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know

Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light

Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom

Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints

Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song

Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie

Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music

Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder

Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Man From Monterey

Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues

Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua

Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness

Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)

Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' (1755)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B-Flat 'Sunrise' (1797)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

Total Solar Eclipse Playlist:

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)

John Cooper: In darkness let me dwell (1609)

George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1876)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Jean Sibelius: Six Humoresques (1919)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

ohn Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)