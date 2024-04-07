© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WCLV Program Guide 04-08-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 7, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballads      Sunshower

      Jessica Williams  Touch Wise One

      Ray Brown   R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone  Blues for Junior

      Benny Benack      Third Time's A Charm    Scootin'

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      Amy's Theme

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Old Folks

      Curtis Lundy      Purpose     Snake Eyes

      Johnny Griffin    Introducing Johnny Griffin    Lover Man

                  

      David Newman      Fathead     Hard Times

      Kenny Dorham      Trompeta Toccata  Nightwatch

      Herlin Riley      Perpetual Optimism      You Don't Know What Love Is

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane

      Joshua Redman     Beyond      Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)

      Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It     Tin Roof Blues

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   Don't Get Around Much Anymore

      Josh Rzepka Into the Night    Blues for C.T.

      Clark Terry Duke With a Difference  In A Mellow Tone

                  

      Thomas Clausen    Back2Basics Walkin'

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Waltzing Out of Step

      Dave Young  Mantra      Mantra

      Ben Markey  Clockwise   Holy Land

      Mary Stallings    Feeking Good      Close Your Eyes

      Jason Marshall    New Beginnings    Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!

      Bill Frisell      Four  Waltz For Hal Wilner

      Michael Dease     Reaching Out      The Chameleon Eye

      Clifford Lamb     Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York

      Gary Burton Face To Face      Eiderdown

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     New Mornings

      John Webber Down for the Count      Big G Blues

      Ray Brown   Walk On     Fried Pies

      David Ostwald     Blues in Our Heart      Blues In My Heart

      The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters     Chainsaw

      Karla Harris      Moon To Gold      Blue Skies

      Gerry Mulligan    Mainstream  Igloo

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Minor Impulse

      Keystone Trio     Newklear Music    Kids Know

                  

      Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo

      Marshall Gilkes   Cyclic Journey    Part I First Light

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Blossom

      Frank Morgan      A Lovesome Thing  Footprints

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Ghost Song  Moon Song

      Harold Land Take Aim    Blue Nellie

      Carmen McRae      Any Old Time      I Hear Music

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Jacob's Ladder

      Gil Fuller  Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra   Man From Monterey

                  

       Ben Allison      Moments Inside    Ghost Ship

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Iris

      Peter Erskine     You Never Know    Amber Waves

      Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls  The Pearls

      Louis Armstrong   Plays WC Handy    Hesitating Blues

      Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody      Tangerine Rhapsody

      Joe Henderson     So Near, So Far   Joshua

      Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness     Holy Spirit Consciousness

      Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club   Gypsy Blue

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)

Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' (1755)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)

Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon

Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)

William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B-Flat 'Sunrise' (1797)

Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

______________________________________________________________________________________

Total Solar Eclipse Playlist:

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)

John Cooper: In darkness let me dwell (1609)

George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)

________________________________________________________________________________________

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)

Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1876)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Jean Sibelius: Six Humoresques (1919)

Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

ohn Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)

Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going

Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)