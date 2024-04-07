WCLV Program Guide 04-08-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Sunshower
Jessica Williams Touch Wise One
Ray Brown R Brown/M Alexander/R Malone Blues for Junior
Benny Benack Third Time's A Charm Scootin'
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Amy's Theme
Noah Haidu Standards Old Folks
Curtis Lundy Purpose Snake Eyes
Johnny Griffin Introducing Johnny Griffin Lover Man
David Newman Fathead Hard Times
Kenny Dorham Trompeta Toccata Nightwatch
Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism You Don't Know What Love Is
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful A Brother And A Sister
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorriane
Joshua Redman Beyond Belonging ( Lopsided Lullaby)
Barney Bigard/Art Hodes Bucket's Got A Hole In It Tin Roof Blues
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Don't Get Around Much Anymore
Josh Rzepka Into the Night Blues for C.T.
Clark Terry Duke With a Difference In A Mellow Tone
Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Walkin'
Marques Carroll Foundations Waltzing Out of Step
Dave Young Mantra Mantra
Ben Markey Clockwise Holy Land
Mary Stallings Feeking Good Close Your Eyes
Jason Marshall New Beginnings Ms. Garvey Ms. Garvey!!
Bill Frisell Four Waltz For Hal Wilner
Michael Dease Reaching Out The Chameleon Eye
Clifford Lamb Blues and Hues New Yorl Blues & Hues New York
Gary Burton Face To Face Eiderdown
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
The Heavy Hitters Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
Miles Davis Miles Ahead Blues For Pablo
Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part I First Light
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Blossom
Frank Morgan A Lovesome Thing Footprints
Cecile McLorin Salvant Ghost Song Moon Song
Harold Land Take Aim Blue Nellie
Carmen McRae Any Old Time I Hear Music
Hank Jones The Oracle Jacob's Ladder
Gil Fuller Gil Fuller and the Monterey Jazz Festival Orchestra Man From Monterey
Ben Allison Moments Inside Ghost Ship
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris
Peter Erskine You Never Know Amber Waves
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Louis Armstrong Plays WC Handy Hesitating Blues
Snorre Kirk Tangerine Rhapsody Tangerine Rhapsody
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Joshua
Jay Hoggard Raise Your Spirit Consciousness Holy Spirit Consciousness
Corey Weeds Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Gypsy Blue
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Intermezzo (1885)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mitridate: Se viver non degg'io (1770)
Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)
Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' (1833)
Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)
Oskar Nedbal: The Winegrower's Bride: Overture (1916)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Jenö Hubay: Hejre Kati (1890)
Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)
John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)
William Grant Still: Quit Dat Fool'nish (1935)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British tar (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)
Thomas Arne: The Glitt'ring Sun from 'The Morning' (1755)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)
Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)
Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale (1905)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 1 in D (1813)
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture (1903)
Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra (1896)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942)
Wang Jienzhong: Colorful Clouds Chasing the Moon
Peggy Stuart Coolidge: Spirituals in Sunshine and Shadow (1969)
William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' (1961)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B-Flat 'Sunrise' (1797)
Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
______________________________________________________________________________________
Total Solar Eclipse Playlist:
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Total Eclipse (1743)
John Cooper: In darkness let me dwell (1609)
George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873)
________________________________________________________________________________________
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)
Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Xavier Montsalvatge: Madrigal sobre un tema popular (1997)
Joseph Haydn: Concerto for 2 Horns (1770)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1876)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Jean Sibelius: Six Humoresques (1919)
Julius Fucik: Danube Legends Waltz (1908)
Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Scott Joplin: Heliotrope Bouquet (1907)
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky (1939)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
ohn Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939)
Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)
Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going
Jean-Paul-Égide Martini: Plaisir d'amour (1784)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1879)
Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)
Ole Bull: Solitude on the Mountain (1850)