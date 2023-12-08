Ideastream Public Media Announces David D. Legeay as New Board Chair

Ideastream Public Media is proud to announce the election of David D. Legeay as the organization's newly appointed Board Chair. Legeay brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role and currently works as the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Glenmede’s Cleveland branch.

As Ideastream Public Media's Board Chair, Legeay's strategic vision and dedication to community engagement will play a vital role in shaping the organization's future. The Board eagerly anticipates benefiting from his insights and leadership as Ideastream continues to serve and connect our diverse communities through exceptional public media.

Ideastream Public Media would like to thank Sandra Kiely Kolb who transitions to Immediate Past Chair. The Board of Trustees honors and extends its gratitude and deep appreciation to Sandra Kiely Kolb for her outstanding service to Ideastream Public Media.

Ideastream Public Media welcomed eight new Trustees: Lewis W. Adkins, Jr., Christopher Donovan, Eric S. Gordon, Karen T. Manning, Tania Menesse, Trent M. Meyerhoefer, Stephen L. Strayer, and Matthew R. Wyner. Mr. Gordon had served as a Trustee for 10 years prior to becoming eligible to serve again as a new Trustee.