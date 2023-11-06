WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights

Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer

Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four

Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance

Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Gilad Edelman My Groove, YourMove Sweet Honey Bee

Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama

Sphere On Tour Spiral

Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next

Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country

Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk

Noah Haidu Standards Skylark

Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives

Pete McCann Without Question January

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'

Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary

Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

Adam Levy Spry Second Best

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane

Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk

Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was

Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land

Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By

Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson

14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat

JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues

Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition

TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks

Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer

Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins (1737)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Claude Debussy: Mazurka (1891)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1974)

Harold Arlen: Medley from 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

John Taverner: Dum transisset (1530)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President (1931)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C (1789)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A (1753)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1916)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)

Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)