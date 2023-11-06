© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 6, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Benny Green These Are Soulful Days  Summer Nights

      Dominic Miller    Vagabond    Lone Waltz

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Moon Dancer

      Bobby Watson      Round Trip  Ceora

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      George Coleman    Live At Small's Jazz Club     Four

      Altin Sencalar    Reconnected Chance

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    Top Down Tourism

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions    I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled

                  

      Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge

      Larry Vuckovich   Street Scene      News For Lulu

      Gilad Edelman     My Groove, YourMove     Sweet Honey Bee

      Keith Jarrett     Somewhere   Stars Fell On Alabama

      Sphere      On Tour     Spiral

      Peter Bernstein   What Comes Next   What Comes Next

      Something Blue    Personal Preference     Flyover Country

      Mal Waldron Left Alone  Cat Walk

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Skylark

      Gerry Mulligan    Midas Lives Midas Lives

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Freewheelin'

      Art Farmer  Ph.D  The Summary

      Dianne Reeves     A Little Moonlight      You Go To My Head

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      Adam Levy   Spry  Second Best

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jason Keiser      Shaw's Groove     The Moontrane

      Frank Foster      Fearless Frank Foster   Janie Huk

      Bill Frisell      Valentine   Winter Always Turns To Spring

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time Angels

      Verve Jazz Ensemble     All In      What I Meant To Say Was

      Elio Villafranca  Standing By the Crossroads    No Man's Land

      Jack Teagarden    Meet Where they Play the Blues      Music to Love By

      Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates    Budd Johnson

      14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater

                  

      Johnny Hodges     Used To Be Duke   Sweet As Bear Meat

      JOI Jazz Orchestra       A Joiful NoiZZ   Jeeps Blues

      Cory Weeds  Explosion   East of the Village

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading?  Composition

      TK Blue     The Tide of Love  The Peacocks

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     You Don't Know What Love Is

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Warren Vache      Talk To Me Baby   The Eels Nephew

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      Ralph Moore Round Trip  Monique

                  

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Don't Explain

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Follow Up

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Midnight Blue

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      Street Singer

      Cannonball Adderley     Things Are Getting Better     Sounds for Sid

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)

Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)

Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins (1737)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Claude Debussy: Mazurka (1891)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1974)

Harold Arlen: Medley from 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

John Taverner: Dum transisset (1530)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President (1931)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)

Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C (1789)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)

Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)

Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A (1753)

Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1916)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)

Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)

Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)

 