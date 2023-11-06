WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Summer Nights
Dominic Miller Vagabond Lone Waltz
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Moon Dancer
Bobby Watson Round Trip Ceora
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
George Coleman Live At Small's Jazz Club Four
Altin Sencalar Reconnected Chance
Jazz Defenders Scheming Top Down Tourism
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, Illusions I Thought I Took The Road Less Traveled
Gary McFarland Legacy Project Circulation Blue Hodge
Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu
Gilad Edelman My Groove, YourMove Sweet Honey Bee
Keith Jarrett Somewhere Stars Fell On Alabama
Sphere On Tour Spiral
Peter Bernstein What Comes Next What Comes Next
Something Blue Personal Preference Flyover Country
Mal Waldron Left Alone Cat Walk
Noah Haidu Standards Skylark
Gerry Mulligan Midas Lives Midas Lives
Pete McCann Without Question January
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Freewheelin'
Art Farmer Ph.D The Summary
Dianne Reeves A Little Moonlight You Go To My Head
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
Adam Levy Spry Second Best
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jason Keiser Shaw's Groove The Moontrane
Frank Foster Fearless Frank Foster Janie Huk
Bill Frisell Valentine Winter Always Turns To Spring
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels
Verve Jazz Ensemble All In What I Meant To Say Was
Elio Villafranca Standing By the Crossroads No Man's Land
Jack Teagarden Meet Where they Play the Blues Music to Love By
Ben Webster Ben Webster and Associates Budd Johnson
14 Jazz Orchestra The Future ain't What It Used to Be Firewater
Johnny Hodges Used To Be Duke Sweet As Bear Meat
JOI Jazz Orchestra A Joiful NoiZZ Jeeps Blues
Cory Weeds Explosion East of the Village
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading? Composition
TK Blue The Tide of Love The Peacocks
Jay Thomas I Always Knew You Don't Know What Love Is
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Warren Vache Talk To Me Baby The Eels Nephew
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
Ralph Moore Round Trip Monique
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer
Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)
William Grant Still: Darker America (1924)
Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 (1722)
Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins (1737)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)
Traditional: Appalachian Barn Dance
Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Claude Debussy: Mazurka (1891)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 (1974)
Harold Arlen: Medley from 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)
John Taverner: Dum transisset (1530)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Wintergreen for President (1931)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 3 (1964)
Benjamin Britten: Paul Bunyan: Overture (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G (1779)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C (1789)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A (1812)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 (1912)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1844)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana (1914)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919)
Wilfred Josephs: I, Claudius: Theme (1976)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Quintet No. 2 (1887)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus (1904)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Thomas Jefferson (2010)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Worship: A Concert Overture (2001)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
César Cui: Two Pieces (1886)
John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Minuet in G (1887)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Cello Concerto in A (1753)
Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D (1815)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1868)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)
Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1916)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix (1877)
Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' (1891)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)
Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Waltz (1938)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 (1772)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Intermezzo (1909)
Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 (1849)