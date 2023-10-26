WCLV Program Guide 10-26-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue

Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

Randal Despommier A Midsummer Odyssey Silhouette

Ted Nash Somewhere A Boy Like That

Steven Bernstein Popular Culture Long Long Long

Ken Peplowski Noir Blue Bourbon Street Jingling Jollies

Steve Kuhn Live at Birdland Slow Hot Wind [Live]

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet My Funny Valentine

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Bluesit

Chartbusters Chartbusters So Tired

Nora Jones Day Breaks It's A Wonderful Time For Love

P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade

Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit

C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It Decision

Sonny Rollins Brass/Trio Grand Street

Steve Davis Correlations Newbie

Catherine Russell Alone Together Is You Is Or Is You Ain't My Baby

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley Easy Peasy

Roger Kellaway I Was There Beyond the Sea

Marcus Printup Nocturnal Traces Ain't Misbehavin'

Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed The News and the Weather

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks The Blues And I

Modern Jazz Quartet Django Milano

Ken Fowser Resolution Vanishing City

Larry Willis How Do You Keep The Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Grant Green Born To Be Blue Born to Be Blue

Clark Terry Shades of Blues The View From Glencove

Art Pepper Modern Art-Vol 2 Cool Bunny

Horace Silver Doin' The Thing Doin' the Thing

Joh Hicks Hicks Time Naima's Love Song

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

David Larsen The Peplowski Project He Who Getz The Last Laugh

Affinity Trio Hindsight Tin Tin Deo

Hilario Duran and his Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me A River Night In Tunisia

Charles McPherson Con Alma Con Alma

Oscar Peterson Con Alma Waltz For Debby

Oscar Peterson Con Alma My One And Only Love

Oscar Peterson Con Alma It Ain't Necessarily So

Ron Blake Mistaken Identity Stablemates

Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue

John Zorn Full Fathom Five The Shadow Of A Dream

05:58:25 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Gavotte (1723) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 0:54

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:08 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 Op 59 # 4 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 5:43

06:15:06 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:07

06:25:10 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 403 (1750) Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 5:01

06:30:51 Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat D 28 (1812) Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 11:51

06:44:12 Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D Op 3 # 2 (1757) New Zealand Chamber Orch Donald Armstrong Naxos 553194 10:20

06:55:18 Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:52

07:04:13 John Williams: Hook: Main Themes (1991) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

07:10:29 Benjamin Carr: Federal Overture (1794) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:03

07:21:13 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Menuet (1889) National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 2:52

07:24:55 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 Op 59 # 2 (1845) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 2:27

07:30:30 Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 33 (1926) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 05:09

07:40:10 Antonio Vivaldi: Bassoon Concerto No. 18 RV 467 (1720) Peter Whelen, bassoon La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Avie 2371 10:59

07:53:03 Traditional: The Girl I Left Behind Me Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 1:51

07:55:24 Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois Op 2 (1910) Robert Smissen, viola Brodsky Quartet Chandos 40 4:13

08:07:12 Leroy Anderson: Serenata (1947) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:46

08:11:12 John Novacek: Cockles Rag (1999) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 2:01

08:16:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

08:24:17 Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino (1591) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:37

08:26:32 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 10:52

08:38:52 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

08:53:40 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 7:54

09:05:39 Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750) Alf Nilsson, oboe d'amore Stockholm Sinfonietta Jan-Olav Wedin BIS 165 16:00

09:23:15 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

09:30:43 Max Steiner: They Died With Their Boots On: Suite (1941) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 912 8:41

09:41:29 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 2:28

09:45:27 Percy Grainger: English Dance (1902) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

09:55:52 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597) Cleveland Brass Ensemble Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771 2:49

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:38 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 9 'Pastorale' (1750) Federico Colli, piano Chandos 40 4:31

10:04:35 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 425 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano BIS 2138 2:45

10:09:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Op 102 (1957) Yefim Bronfman, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 60677 18:57

10:29:02 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 D 929 (1827) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 8:53

10:40:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 # 1 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806) Amadeus Quartet Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:29

10:50:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 3 (1938) José Feghali, piano Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 30:51

11:23:04 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:05

11:37:12 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 (1852) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15

11:48:40 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872) Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 21485 7:27

11:56:45 Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 3:15

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 32:47

12:41:15 Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 15:36

12:58:16 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 1:46

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:30 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 13 (1750) Yundi, piano Deutsche Gram 6090 4:22

13:06:45 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 (1750) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 3:44

13:13:51 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 89 in F (1787) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 18:28

13:34:15 Reinhold Glière: At the Court of Vladimir from Symphony No. 3 Op 42 'Ilya Muromets' (1911) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 503293 7:00

13:43:00 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75 (1964) Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 11:33

13:57:18 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958) Symphony of Northwest Arkansas Carlton Woods Cambria 1060 21:05

14:20:58 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore & Lute in d RV 540 (1740) Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 12:03

14:35:04 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D F 64 (1764) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

14:48:11 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 513 (1750) Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 6:20

14:54:53 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804) Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 6:25

15:02:48 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 2:15

15:05:26 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' Op 432 (1888) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 2:43

15:11:04 Giovanni Bottesini: Grand Duo Concertante (1850) Joshua Bell, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 60956 14:04

15:27:12 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôro No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925) Wilhem Latchoumia, piano La Dolce Volta 119 4:36

15:33:14 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.2 'The countess' (1926) Wilhem Latchoumia, piano La Dolce Volta 119 2:55

15:37:55 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940) English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

15:56:34 Dave Grusin: On Golden Pond: Main Theme (1981) Michael Chertock, piano Telarc 80357 3:39

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:04:05 Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March Op 21 (1889) Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 6:15

16:12:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902431 13:31

16:29:06 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

16:35:21 Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930) Geoffrey Tozer, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:40

16:40:49 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E Op 18 # 5 (1781) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 13:47

16:56:38 Fela Sowande: Akinla from 'African Suite' (1955) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 3:19

17:04:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931) Wilhem Latchoumia, piano La Dolce Volta 119 2:38

17:07:29 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ondulando (1914) Wilhem Latchoumia, piano La Dolce Volta 119 4:04

17:13:14 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

17:25:05 Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 D 810 'Death and the Maiden' (1824) Jasper Quartet Sono Luminus 92152 9:26

17:38:57 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

17:44:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 3 in B-Flat Op 23 # 2 (1903) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:06

17:50:35 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 9:15

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710) Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

18:24:24 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

18:30:51 Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 4:51

18:37:46 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967) BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 15:24

18:54:27 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 87771 3:43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:53 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

19:25:00 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto Italiano Op 31 (1924) Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orchestra Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 31:34

19:58:13 Francisco Tárrega: Adelita (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 1:45

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:00:59 Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in a Op 129 (1850) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner Decca 410019 25:26

20:27:13 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

20:43:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Festival Overture on the Danish National Anthem Op 15 (1866) London Symphony Geoffrey Simon Chandos 9190 13:06

20:57:21 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:40

21:03:05 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 2 Op 66 (1912) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60157 17:49

21:21:41 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466 (1756) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 6:37

21:29:40 Alessandro Scarlatti: Concerto Grosso No. 6 in E (1710) Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45495 7:19

21:38:23 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832) Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

21:46:14 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 39:57

22:27:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C K 157 (1773) Jerusalem Quartet Harmonia Mundi 902076 16:17

22:45:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G Op 14 # 2 (1799) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 13:51

22:59:27 Edward MacDowell: To a Hummingbird Op 7 # 2 (1897) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 0:41

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:14 John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890) Jacqueline Kerrod, harp SFM 14 3:49

23:06:04 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59

23:15:04 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 15 'What beautiful eyes' (1926) Wilhem Latchoumia, piano La Dolce Volta 119 4:25

23:20:26 Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings Op 40 (1875) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 431680 7:16

23:27:42 Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010) Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 4:29

23:32:11 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:46

23:38:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 9:21

23:47:44 Carl Engel: Sea Shell (1911) Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:36

23:51:21 Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493a (1996) Jaime Martin, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner PentaTone 506 4:17

23:56:17 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Sea Murmurs Op 24 a (1921) Daniel Hope, violin Deutsche Gram 4792954 2:14

23:58:52 Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark (1927) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:20