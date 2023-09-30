BlueWater Plays Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Bach

[Airdate: October 4, 2023]

On Saturday, October 7, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra is presenting a program of Bach, Stravinsky, and Shostakovich with Yaron Kohlberg as piano soloist. WCLV's John Mills spoke with BWCO's Artistic Director, Daniel Meyer, about this program.

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 7:30 PM

Church of the Covenant

11205 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44106

Bach/Mahler: Suite for Orchestra

Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes

Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c minor, Op. 35