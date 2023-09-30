BlueWater Plays Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Bach
[Airdate: October 4, 2023]
On Saturday, October 7, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra is presenting a program of Bach, Stravinsky, and Shostakovich with Yaron Kohlberg as piano soloist. WCLV's John Mills spoke with BWCO's Artistic Director, Daniel Meyer, about this program.
Saturday, October 7, 2023, 7:30 PM
Church of the Covenant
11205 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44106
Bach/Mahler: Suite for Orchestra
Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes
Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c minor, Op. 35