WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Features & Interviews

BlueWater Plays Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Bach

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published September 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT
Conductor Daniel Meyer
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Conductor Daniel Meyer

[Airdate: October 4, 2023]

On Saturday, October 7, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra is presenting a program of Bach, Stravinsky, and Shostakovich with Yaron Kohlberg as piano soloist. WCLV's John Mills spoke with BWCO's Artistic Director, Daniel Meyer, about this program.

Saturday, October 7, 2023, 7:30 PM

Church of the Covenant
11205 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44106

Bach/Mahler: Suite for Orchestra
Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes
Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1 in c minor, Op. 35

John Mills
