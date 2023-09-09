WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, Digits

John LaBarbera, Grooveyard, Sweetness

Curtis Fuller, Curtis Fuller with Red Garland, Seeing Red

Techno-Cats, Music of Greg Hill, Inside Straight

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Twister

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, They Wore 44

Dave Goldberg, The Other Side, Thank You Very Monk

Thelonious Monk, Straight, No Chaser, Green Chimneys

Buddy Rich, Trios, Like Someone in Love

Buddy Rich with Art Tatum, The Best of Art Tatum, Hallelujah

Lionel Hampton, Just Jazz, Corner Pocket

Oscar Peterson – Mil Jackson, Very Tall, The Work Song

Jay Hoggard, Retro Focus, Swing ‘em Gates

Ted Piltzecker, Vibes on a Breath, Stolen Moments

Jeb Patton, Preludes, Prelude in C

Bill O’Connell, Live in Montauk, Tip Toes

Jae Sinnett, Commitment, Morning

Clare Fischer, Lembrancas, And Miles to Go

Clare Fischer, Thesaurus, Miles Behind

Miles Davis, Milestones, Sid’s Ahead

Miles Davis, E. S. P., E. S. P.

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right The Blessing

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima. Mike Melilo, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin Live Cheek to Cheek

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This can't Be Love

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline Pomponio

Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown The Poll Winners Ride Again Angel Eyes

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Put a Shine On Your Shoes

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris I Loves You, Porgy/Here Comes de Honey Man

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman now

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer Question and Answer

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue All Blues

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Someday My Prince Will Come

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

Randy Brecker, David Samuels, Brian Dunne, Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Suicide is Painless

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff Watts, Mor Thiam, Steve Nelson, Shelley Brown Life On Earth Senegal Son

Tiger Okoshi, Bela Fleck, Peter Erskine, Gil Goldstein, Han Anerson, Mike Stern Echoes of a Note Basin Street Blues

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Satin Doll

Charlie Mingus, Donald Ellis, James Kneooer Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Charlie Mingus, Donald Ellis, James Kneooer Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, Hein Van der Geyn, Hans van Oosterhout Blue Prince Memories of You

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein Van der Geyn Chet's Choice Blues in the Closet

Lea DeLaria, Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison Play It Cool Cool

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Art of the Trio, volume 1 Lament for Linus

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361 "Xuefei Yang - Rodrigo"

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798 "Chopin: Piano Concerto Nos Nos. 1 & 2"

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224 "Valses Mexicanos 1900"

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008 "Quintet of the Americas - Souvenirs"

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612 "Haydn: Symphonies 'Le Matin' 'Le Midi' 'Le Soir' "

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470 "Albéniz: Iberia - Complete"

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574 "Music of Turina and Debussy"

07:35:03 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371 Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Paavo Jarvi, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2; Dances from Aleko; Scherzo

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino JP Jofre, bandoneon; Geoffrey Herd, violin; Ken Meyer, guitar; Esther Park, piano; Greg Robbins, bass Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Ivan Plis calling from Washington D.C.

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7 Movement 3 Precipitato Yefim Bronfman, piano

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759 "Unfinished" Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in c minor K. 406 Movement 2: Andante Dover Quartet; Michael Tree, viola

Joachim Raff: Cavatina, from Six Morceaux No. 3, op. 85 Sherniyaz Mussakhan, violin; Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland

Camille Saint-Saens: Morceau de Concert for Horn and Piano, Op. 94 Jeffrey Fair, horn; Paige Roberts Molloy, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, arr. Ignaz Lachner: Piano Concerto No 17 in G Major Orli Shaham, piano; The Parker Quartet; Luca Lombardi, bass Chamber Music Athens Festival, Bernard Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Arthur Schwartz: The Band Wagon: That's Entertainment (1953)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Hook: The Banquet (1991)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Carl Nielsen: Five Piano Pieces (1890)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world

Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo (4:57) Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto (3:09) Clara Schumann (1819-1896) , arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch

Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello (7:23) Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano (3:04) Philip Sparke (b. 1951)

Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo (2:14) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature (1627)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand (1930)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 25 in C (1763)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A 'Grand Rondeau' (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008)

George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Traditional: Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond (1841)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens – An award-winning exploration of themes from John Williams’s masterful score for Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, with the former Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Donna McKechnie - She is, of course, the Tony Award-winning performer who became a Broadway legend as the original Cassie in "A Chorus Line," and she talks to Bill Rudman about her long career in musical theater, especially her work with Michael Bennett.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Symphony in d (1841)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Budapest Festival Orchestra, Iván Fischer, conductor; Anna-Lena Elbert, soprano; Sir András Schiff, piano

György Ligeti: Mysteries of the Macabre

Bela Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 3

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E flat major ‘Eroica’

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 6

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator; Seattle Symphony/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3140) 14:26

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899) Oslo Philharmonic/Klaus Mäkelä (Decca 4852256) 39:43

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra (1902)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Traditional: Cossack Lullaby

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Serenade No. 1 (1858)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

