Katie Moon: Her Remarkable Journey To Olympic & World Championship Gold

Katie Moon (formerly Katie Nageotte) is an Olympic Champion pole vaulter from Olmsted Township, Ohio-a suburb of Cleveland. In 2022 she also captured the gold medal at the World Athlete Championships. She is a graduate of Ashland University, Class of 2013, with a B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Fashion Merchandising. She currently lives in Powder Springs, Georgia where she is training for the 2024 Olympic Games. -PB: 4.95m (16’2) -2020 Olympic Champion -3x US Champion -2x NCAA DII Champion. Katie Moon will talk with moderator and Track & Field News correspondent Dave Hunter about her 2020 Olympic experience and related track and field accomplishments, as well as her current training path leading to the 2024 Olympics.

About Our Moderator:

Dave Hunter is an award-winning journalist who is a U.S. Correspondent for Track & Field News. He also writes a weekly column and serves as Senior Writer for www.RunBlogRun.com, and covers championship track & field competition domestically and in such global capitals as Moscow, Birmingham, Zurich, Brussels, Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Zagreb, Ostrava, and Doha. Hunter frequently serves as the arena or stadium announcer for championship track & field gatherings, including the Ivy League, the Big East, the Mid-American Conference, the NAIA, the Big Ten, and the Millrose Games. Hunter has undertaken foreign and domestic broadcast assignments.. He ran his marathon P.R. 2:31:40 on the Boston Marathon course back in the Paleozoic Era.

More information at akronrountable.org.